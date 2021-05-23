Feliciana Foster and Jaylyn Paige-Guererro

Feliciana Foster (left) and Jaylyn Paige-Guererro (right) (Images provided by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office / May 23, 2021)
Feliciana Foster and Jaylyn Paige-Guererro 2

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that 12-year-old Jaylynn Estella Paige-Guererro and 15-year-old Feliciana Almetta Foster have been located safely. 

