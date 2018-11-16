GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A nonprofit dedicated to fighting Internet crimes against children helped the Greenville County Sheriff's Office get a new K-9 with a nose for electronic evidence.
Meet Queue the Electronic Detection K-9. She's a black English lab with a nose trained to sniff out SD cards, hidden cameras, and flash drives that may be hidden by suspects. Defenders For Children (DFC), the nonprofit who raised money to bring Queue to GCSO's Internet Crimes Against Children unit, says this sniffing ability is important because those cards and drives are often hidden by suspects who download child pornography onto them. Such offenders include pedophiles, human and sex traffickers; child pornographers, abusers, and anyone else who may have child pornography on their devices.
DFC says what Queue is capable of finding, be it images, video, or other information, can help identify and save children's lives while helping prosecutors make their case with solid evidence. Queue can also serve as a therapy dog for the children and officers dealing with such heinous crimes, and they hope she is seen as a local hero here in the Upstate.
The community will have a chance to meet the device-detecting dog soon; on November 28, DFC will host the Right on "Queue" event at the Saskatoon Lodge from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale and space is limited. All proceeds raised will go to help fund Queue and to help another Electronic Detection K-9 to be placed in the Upstate.
