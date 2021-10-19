GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are investigating after a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were called around 10 p.m. Monday in the Cypress Cove Court area. Upon arrival, a man was found in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The Office said this investigation is in its early stages and there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
At this time this is an isolated incident.
