(TAYLORS, SC/ FOX Carolina) - Gun shots acted as an alarm clock for Jonathan West.
"We were all in bed and somebody drove by and shot about 18 to 19 rounds into the house," West said.
He moved into a home on Lee Road in Taylors three months ago.
"I grabbed my girlfriend out the bed and dragged her down to the floor and we just laid there until shots stopped," West said.
He and his girlfriend are alright, but his roommate got shot.
"My roommate stumbled into the room holding his neck- gushing blood everywhere," West said.
"I did first aid- put pressure on the wound until paramedics got there."
Just hours before that shooting, shots rang out in a neighborhood off Edwards Road, no one got shot though.
However, on Mill Street in Taylors, a deadly shooting took place around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
"I pulled up and saw all this," Chris Crews said.
He runs a computer repair shop, but couldn't get to it because deputies closed the road.
"I'm kind of new to the area. I haven't been there too long," Crews said.
Investigators got a 911 call that someone saw a man lying in the street. Deputies say someone shot and killed him.
"I've never seen a body in the middle of the road," he said.
Now, deputies want to know if those shootings are related and West doesn't want another wake up call like the one he got Thursday morning.
"We have no idea who did it or why or any of that," West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.