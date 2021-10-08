GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are looking for a 15-year-old that ran away Thursday evening.
Markevious Emmanuel Abney was last seen at 5 p.m. on Monaview Circle wearing a white hoodie with the word "respect" written in red along with green and red pants, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies described Abney as five foot nine and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD mourning loss of Lt. Sean Pound who passed from cancer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.