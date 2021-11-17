Arianna Larson

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need help finding a 15-year-old girl that ran away Tuesday night.

Arianna Larson was last seen on Sumter Street at 9 p.m., according to deputies. 

Anyone who may have information on Larson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

