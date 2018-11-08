GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in Greenville.
Deputies say they responded to the scene on Congress Street around 9 p.m. They say the victim was found deceased by responding deputies.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina they received reports of a robbery and shooting from that area.
Deputies on scene later told FOX Carolina the man was shot inside his home and another man, identified as a witness, was with him. That witness has been taken in to be interviewed, and we're told he is not a suspect.
As of writing, there is no suspect and the investigation is in the early stages. Deputies also say they are unsure if there is an immediate danger to the community.
GCSO is also asking neighbors to call if they see anything abnormal as they continue to investigate.
