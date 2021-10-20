GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is remembering the life of Sergeant Conley Jumper Jr. as today marks the one year since his passing.
On Oct. 20, 2020, Sgt. Jumper was killed after a series of incidents on I-85 sent five people to the hospital, including two other deputies.
The sheriff's office asked everyone, no matter where you may be, to join their agency in a brief moment of silence as they remember Sgt. Conley Jumper Jr. and his lifetime of service in a Facebook post:
"One year ago today our agency was shaken. I think we can all attest to the fact that when the news broke of Sgt. Jumper’s passing, the heartbeat of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office stopped.
That day we lost a son, a husband, a father, a friend and a brother. We lost a man who was more than a Deputy Sheriff; he was the essence of a public servant. Jumper was hilarious and he was kind. He served with firmness but fairness and always upheld the integrity of his badge. Most of you know by now that Jumper was larger than life but what you may not realize is how he held the keen ability to meet people where they were at in life and give them hope and encouragement.
Jumper was a great man and a true model for what law enforcement stands for and his legacy will undoubtedly live on forever; touching the former, current and future law enforcement officers serving our community. Today, wherever you are, would you join us in a brief moment of silence as we remember Sgt. Conley Jumper Jr. and his lifetime of service.
RIP Jumper."
