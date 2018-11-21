Berea, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's office responded to a call for a gunshot victim at Assembly Apartments off Blue Ridge Road in Berea.
We're told by dispatch that the call came in around 1:32 a.m.
Dispatch confirms that there was one victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital. Right now their condition is unknown.
We're told there is no suspect in custody.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
We'll continue to update as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.