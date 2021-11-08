GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have been called to a bank robbery on White Horse Road, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Dispatch said on Monday at 10:42 a.m., the office was called for a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo located at 3043 White Horse Road in Greenville.
Deputies said the male suspect approached a bank teller and demanded cash. He was able to leave the blank with an amount cash in a black pickup truck.
The suspect was described to be wearing a plaid shirt, baseball hat, and Clemson facemask. No weapon was seen, however it was implied he had one.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
