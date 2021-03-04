GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it has safely located a man that had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
According to deputies, 67-year-old Michael Plains Holiday was last seen along Verdae Blvd around 2:15 pm.
