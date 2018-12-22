TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies were searching Saturday night for a missing elderly man who they say is known to suffer from dementia.
GCSO says 90-year-old James Edward "Pete" Hendrix was last seen near his residence on Sheraton Court around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say Hendrix told neighbors he was looking for his wife when he was last seen. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and white hair.
Hendrix was last seen wearing khakis, a plaid shirt, and a green jacket. Hedrives a white 2009 Honda Accord with tag #CNB166.
At 6:36 a.m. Greenville County deputies said Mr. Hendrix had been safely located!
