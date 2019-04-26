GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was asking for help finding a missing woman who they say left on food from an apartment complex Friday morning.
According to deputies, 82-year-old Dorothy Brown left on foot from Emerald Commons Apartments on White Horse Road around 9 a.m.
Brown is said to suffer from dementia.
Around 11:20 a.m., deputies said she had been safely located.
She is described as standing 5'8'' and weighing about 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a rainbow striped shirt with blue jeans, and carrying a brown bag.
Bloodhounds were assisting deputies in the search.
