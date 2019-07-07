GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a missing 76-year-old man has been safely located after going missing for several hours.
According to deputies, Harry Peacemaker went missing from a home off Boswell Circle in Travelers Rest around noon on July 5.
At the time of his disappearance, Peacemaker was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and a baseball cap.
He was safely located sometime Sunday morning.
