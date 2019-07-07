Missing man Harry Peacemaker GCSO

The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office said Harry Peacemaker, who went missing on July 5, has been safely located. 

 Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a missing 76-year-old man has been safely located after going missing for several hours. 

According to deputies, Harry Peacemaker went missing from a home off Boswell Circle in Travelers Rest around noon on July 5. 

At the time of his disappearance, Peacemaker was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and a baseball cap. 

He was safely located sometime Sunday morning. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

