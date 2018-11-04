GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies a missing man with Alzheimer's has been safely located.
Deputies said Sunday afternoon that a good Samaritan saw 59-year-old Joseph Taylor walking along Hwy 290 and Rutherford Road. They called authorities and waited until deputies arrived.
Taylor had been missing since 10 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen at a Roper Mountain Road address.
Taylor suffers from Alzheimer's. He stands at 5'10'' and weights 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel long-sleeved shirt with green pants and grey Nike shoes.
Deputies said there is an active search being conducted for Taylor. Both deputies and bloodhound handlers are searching.
