TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Nadia Patricia Hendsbee, a runaway teenager from Taylors.
Deputies say Hendsbee was last seen this morning at around 8:30 a.m. on Rising Meadow Lane, in Taylors.
Deputies describe Hendsbee as 5'3" and 120 lbs. They add that she has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210.
