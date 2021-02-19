GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's says that it is searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday in Greenville.
Deputies say they are searching for 63-year-old Wanda Jean Galloway. Galloway's family says she was last seen at a QuikTrip location along Wade Hampton Blvd.
Wanda Galloway is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, four inches in height with short hair.
According to deputies, Galloway is believed to be suffering from some mental health issues.
Anyone with information on Galloway's whereabouts is being asked to call 911.
