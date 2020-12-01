GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it is searching for a man who went missing at around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
Deputies say that 85-year-old Benny Peele was last seen around the 1100 block of North Highway 25 in Travelers Rest.
Peele is described by deputies as measuring about five feet, ten inches tall and weighting about 160 pounds. According to deputies, Peele was last seen wearing a black and grey shirt with a blue, red and white sweater and blue sweat pants.
GCSO says that Peele left in a red 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis that has a Virginia license plate reading ZBS-4413.
Deputies say that Peele is reported to suffer from memory loss.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 and try to maintain a line of sight on him.
