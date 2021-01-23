GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it needs the public's help locating a woman who went missing on Saturday morning who may have health problems.
Deputies say that Cynthia Frances Plummer was last seen at around 10:30 am on Saturday near Crosby Circle. Plummer is described by deputies as five feet even in height and weighing around 180 pounds.
The sheriff's office says that Plummer was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with stripes at the bottom blue jeans and white socks.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that comes into contact with Plummer to call 911 and to keep her in sight under deputies arrive.
