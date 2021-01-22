GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's office says that it is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing woman.
44-year-old Melanie Jean Patton has been missing since Wednesday according to deputies.
Deputies say that Patton left for a meeting in downtown Greenville on Wednesday and never returned but was later spotted at a Wal-Mart in Greer and was reportedly acting delusional.
Patton is said to be driving a red 2017 Dodge Ram and is described by deputies as measuring at five feet, five inches in height and weighing around 285 pounds with black hair and green eyes.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Patton's whereabouts to call 911.
