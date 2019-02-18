GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies are searching the area around an Upstate park Monday evening, in search of a missing man.
According to Greenville County dispatch, a call came in around 5:44 p.m. reporting a missing person. They responded to Loretta Wood Park on Augusta Road.
The 64-year-old man, whose name has not been disclosed, lives in the area and was last seen in the woods near his house.
He was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and a camouflaged hat the last time he was seen. Dispatchers advised that he suffers from a medical condition and is in need of his medication.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
