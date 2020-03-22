GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a woman last seen on March 21.
According to deputies, Carolyn Felicia Jackson, 60, was last seen at a Daventon Road residence on sometime Saturday. She does have some known medical conditions.
Jackson stands at 5'2'' and weighs around 110 pounds.
Deputies, along with a K-9 search and rescue team are currently searching for her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please call 911 immediately.
