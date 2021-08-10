GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl last seen Sunday morning, according to a post on the Greenville County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
The Office said that La'Nyvia Janience Burts, 14, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 8 around 4:30 a.m. along McDowell St.
Burts is described by deputies as being around five-feet-tall and weighing around 115 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, according to the Sheriff's Office.
