GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it is searching for a man that was last seen on Thursday afternoon.
According to deputies, 67-year-old Michael Plains Holiday was last seen along Verdae Blvd around 2:15 pm.
The sheriff's office says that Holiday is five feet, five inches in height and weighs around 220 pounds. According to GCSO, Holiday could be wearing a sweat pants and a T-shirt.
Holiday drives a red Honda Civic with a license plate number reading FLL929, according to deputies.
Anyone who comes in contact with Mr. Holiday is asked to call 911 and keep him in your line of sight.
MORE NEWS: Texas Gov. Abbott stalled federal offer to test migrants then blamed them for spreading Covid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.