GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance to help locate a missing 79-year-old man.
According to deputies, John Notartomaso was last seen at his residence along Boling Ct. and is possibly heading to New York in a Nissan Sentra with a South Carolina license plate that reads 3993NM.
Deputies say that Notartomaso was last seen wearing gray or black pants, brown boots and a white baseball cap.
Anyone with information on Notartomaso's whereabouts should call 911.
