GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who is on the run.
Annelece "Annie" Reeves ran away along the area of Rutherford and Shaw St. around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon, according to deputies. The sheriff's office says that their search and rescue team along with K-9's are being used to search for her.
Deputies say that Reeves was last seen wearing a purple jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
MORE NEWS: American Red Cross helping multiple families after apartment fire in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.