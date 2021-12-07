GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a teenage boy who ran away on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old James Ferguson was last seen on Dacusville road and ran away between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Ferguson is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, six inches in height and weighing around 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was least seen wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and red and white sneakers, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on Ferguson's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately.
