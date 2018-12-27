SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a missing elderly woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
GCSO says 73-year-old Michele Marckini was last known to be feeding her brother's cats on Chenowerth Drive in Simpsonville some time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday. While she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's last year, she was still cleared to drive her car. She did, however, leave her cell phone at home before leaving to feed the cats.
Michele stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and has gray hair with brown eyes. She weighs about 150 pounds.
GCSO says she could be driving her red 2008 Ford Ranger 4-door pickup, with license plate CSU979.
Anyone who knows of Michele's whereabouts should contact deputies immediately.
