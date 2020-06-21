GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a woman who went missing Sunday evening.
GCSO says Wanda Rayas was last seen near Verners Springs Road around 7 p.m. She was wearing dark pants and a leopard pattern coat.
Anyone who knows where she is should call GCSO or leave a tip at 23-CRIME.
