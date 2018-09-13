Scene near South Artillery Court

Deputies stage on South Artillery Court as they search for a suspect. (FOX Carolina/ September 13, 2018)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are searching after a suspect ran during a warrant execution Thursday evening.

GCSO says they tried to serve the warrant at a residence on Fork Shoals Road, but the suspect took off when they approached.

Deputies have deployed a helicopter to search the area, which is also near Harrison Bridge Road.

Law enforcement staged near homes on South Artillery Court to search, but the results of that search are unknown as of writing.

FOX Carolina is working with law enforcement to gather updates. Stay tuned for more.

