GREENVILLE, SC, (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing woman that was last seen on March 22 and last heard from on April 20.
Deputies say that 53-year-old Ann Loretta Taylor is believed to be driving a black Lexus displaying a South Carolina license plate that reads PYX-903. The sheriff's office says that the vehicle was possibly in Charleston on Monday.
Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is encouraged to call GCSO at at 864-271-5210 or CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 21-CRIME.
