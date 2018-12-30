PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a woman who they say lives with severe memory loss and COPD.
GCSO says 54-year-old Sandra Browning went missing Saturday night near St. James Church on Old Bessie Road, which is near her home.
Sandra is described as having brown eyes and glasses. She is believed to be wearing a light-colored T-shirt with a smiley face on the back.
GCSO says deputies, K9 units, a helicopter, and local fire department crews are involved in a search.
Anyone with information should call deputies at (864) 271-5210.
