Berea, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after a man was found shot at Assembly Apartments off West Blue Ridge Drive in Berea early Wednesday morning.
Deputies said they were called to the apartment complex around 1:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies did not know the extent of his injuries.
Deputies said they are working to get a description of the suspect.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.