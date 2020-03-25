Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department and and members of emergency services all contributed to saving a victim's life from a suspected overdose.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies and EMS responded to an emergency call at a home on Pine Hill Drive in Travelers Rest.
When deputies arrived, they say they found an unresponsive victim undergoing CPR, which they then took over until EMS personnel arrived on scene.
Deputies say EMS responders identified the victim suffering from an apparent drug overdose and immediately administered Narcan, which they say saved the victim's life.
Deputies say in the area around the victim was narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, leading them to request a search warrant for the location.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies uncovered a makeshift homemade narcotics press being used to impregnate paper items with drugs.
Deputies say they believe the use of the press and the individual’s poor knowledge of creating narcotic mixtures is believed to be the direct result of the overdose.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said,"Our deputies and emergency first responders never know what they may encounter when arriving to a call for assistance. It was the quick thinking of the deputies and emergency responders who saved this person’s life. The event illustrates the dangers drugs continue to bring to our community. Not only did this individual risk their own lives but the lives of the responding deputies and EMS personnel.”
In addition to the press, Sheriff Lewis says deputies found one pound of fentanyl, ounces of methamphetamine, a mixture of liquid meth and 100 firearms.
Lewis said,"Drugs in combination with firearms bring nothing but pain, misery, and many occasions death. Lucky for this drug dealer, first-responders saved his life and removed the products of suffering.”
According to Commander Bart McEntire, of the Greenville County Multi-jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, “the DEU has now responded in the first part of 2020 to four locations where these “garage chemists” concoct mixtures of tablets and drug combinations. The dangers posed by these so-called experts are uncalled for and place everyone in danger –themselves, first-responders, users, and the public.”
Deputies say 52-year-old Larry Ray Fagan was arrested and charged with trafficking, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of firearms during a violent crime.
He's being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis commended the actions of his deputies, DEU, and EMS. "I am incredibly proud to lead a law enforcement agency that not only saves lives, but continues to remove narcotics and firearms from our communities. By working together with the DEU, we are removing illegal drugs, saving lives and improving our communities."
