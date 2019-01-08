Taylors, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they were forced to shoot and kill a pitbull while serving a warrant.
Deputies say there were at a home on Robin Hood Road in Taylors early Tuesday morning to serve warrants for unlawful conduct towards a child.
According to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the sheriff's office, the people in the home were not coming out, but at some point they opened the front door where deputies were and let out a pitbull.
At this time, deputies say a woman and two men are in custody.
Their names have not been released at this time, but the sheriff's office says the female was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child, while one male was charged with resisting arrest, and the other was charged with interfering.
The sheriff's office says all the deputies involved in this incident are okay.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.