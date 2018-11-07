WILLIS PRAYER VIGIL 5.jpg

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly two months after a kidnapping that left an Upstate couple brutalized, Greenville County deputies say they have major updates in the case.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they will announce what they say are significant developments in the W.E. Willis case tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. The developments come in the months following the brutal kidnapping of Warren and Ann Willis.

Warren, the owner of several W.E. Willis Grocery stores, was kidnapped at the Travelers Rest location on Highway 414 back in September by five suspects. He was forcibly taken home, where he and Ann were tied up and beaten. Ann was shot in the incident and has since been in the hospital, recovering from her wounds.

Deputies release surveillance photos of the suspects, who they say were masked when the kidnapping occurred.

FOX Carolina will be covering the briefing and will provide updates from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

