GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly two months after a kidnapping that left an Upstate couple brutalized, Greenville County deputies say they have major updates in the case.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they will announce what they say are significant developments in the W.E. Willis case tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. The developments come in the months following the brutal kidnapping of Warren and Ann Willis.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are trying to track down a pickup truck as the search continues for five suspects after a business owner was kidnapped and forced to return home, where he and his wife were brutally beaten and his wife was shot.
Warren, the owner of several W.E. Willis Grocery stores, was kidnapped at the Travelers Rest location on Highway 414 back in September by five suspects. He was forcibly taken home, where he and Ann were tied up and beaten. Ann was shot in the incident and has since been in the hospital, recovering from her wounds.
Family asks for continued prayers as Ann Willis remains in critical condition after being shot, tied up during brutal robbery
The Willis Family is asking for prayers as W.E. and Ann Willis continue to recover after a brutal beating, shooting, and robbery in Greenville County.
Deputies release surveillance photos of the suspects, who they say were masked when the kidnapping occurred.
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies say they are looking for five…
FOX Carolina will be covering the briefing and will provide updates from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
