GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people were shot and another person was stabbed in the evening Christmas Day.
Greenville County deputies confirm they responded around 10:19 p.m. to Appaloosa Drive in reference to a reported shooting. They found the shooting and stabbing victims upon arrival, and all three were taken to a local hospital via EMS for treatment.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating, and GCSO says there is no immediate threat to the community as of now.
The conditions of the victims are unknown as of writing.
