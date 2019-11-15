Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are warning residents of a recent scam where criminals represent themselves as bank fraud specialist.
According to deputies they've been receiving complaints since August involving this scam.
The sheriff's office says the scammers are telling people they are with their bank's fraud department. Deputies say the scammers then repeat the customers last four numbers of their debit card and request the customer "confirm" their account number.
The sheriff's office says after obtaining the account numbers, they are then stealing money from the victim's accounts.
Deputies are warning people to never provide personal or account information over the phone to people you don't recognize. The sheriff's office says banks should not request account information when calling for suspicious activity.
If you receive these types of calls, deputies say to call your bank directly and report the activity to the fraud department and then call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-467-5300 to report the incident.
More news: Outdoor ice skating returns to the Upstate for holiday season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.