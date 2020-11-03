GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County Sheriff's Office spokesman said deputy was injured in a training accident on Tuesday.
The deputy is stable and conscious but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
We're told the training was SWAT Team training and the deputy fell from the rappelling tower.
