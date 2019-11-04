SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed one of their deputies was involved in an accident Monday afternoon.
Though details are limited, deputies say the crash involved a patrol vehicle and one other car along SC-14 in the area near the Bi-Lo.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 3:24 p.m.
No injuries had been reported at the time.
