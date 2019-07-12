GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SLED said agents are investigating after a teenage girl was wounded by gunfire during a confrontation with Greenville County deputies Thursday night.
It happened along Page Drive, a dead-end stretch of pavement off White Horse Road, Thursday just before 10 p.m.
Deputies responded just after 9:30 p.m. to a disturbance call and discovered an armed female suspect, according to Lt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Bolt said the girl was shot by deputies during the encounter. She was transported to the hospital for medical attention.
The girl's age, name, and condition have not been released yet.
A witness tells FOX Carolina the girl was armed with a knife and ignored deputy's commands. The witness said the girl was tased before deputies opened fire. She was reportedly yelling about not wanting to go back home, the witness said.
SLED agents are investigating as well as Greenville County Sheriff's Office's Department of Professional Standards.
SLED said the shooting in Greenville County was the 29th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the third this year involving the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
MORE NEWS
New Orleans faces a never-before-seen problem with Tropical Storm Barry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.