GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit announced the seizure of more than ten pounds of street level drugs valued at over $1 million, according to a release from the department.
Greenville County DEU Commander Bart McEntire says that fentanyl, tramadol and various other unidentified drug powders were among the drugs that were seized.
The DEU says that its investigation was assisted by SLED and the Greenville DEA office. According to the release, the investigation was initiated on November 12. Authorities say that at around 11:00 Thursday night, officers observed a vehicle suspected of carrying drugs driving near Haywood Rd.
Authorities say that officers with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office intercepted the vehicle.
In addition to the ten pounds of narcotics, authorities say they also found a firearm during the investigation.
Fountain Inn Police Chief and Chairperson of the DEU Board shared his thoughts on the investigation in the release.
"The DEU will continue to be undeterred in its efforts to combat drug trafficking. DEU prevented thousands of dosages of a very dangerous and life ending drug from reaching our communities and I commend the efforts of DEA, as well as, all of the law enforcement agencies involved who made this happen.”
