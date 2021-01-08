Dollar General Robbery

(FOX Carolina / January 8, 2021) 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville county dispatch confirmed that a Dollar General was robbed along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville county on Friday evening. 

Dispatch says that the robbery was reported at around 5:56 pm on Friday.

We will update the story as more information comes in. 

MORE NEWS: Nikki Haley says Trump's post-election actions will be 'judged harshly by history'

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.