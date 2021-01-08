GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville county dispatch confirmed that a Dollar General was robbed along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville county on Friday evening.
Dispatch says that the robbery was reported at around 5:56 pm on Friday.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
