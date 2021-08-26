GREENVILLE CO., SC (FOX Carolina) - A new annual report shows the Greenville Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit took more than 740 pounds of illegal drugs off the streets between July 2020 and June 2021.
The report says the DEU operated at a high level this fiscal year, despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic ranging from mandatory quarantine protocols, and coping with losses.
"We actually hear some of these people now being scared or hearing the name of the Greenville County DEU out there, so when you start hearing those type of comments made by the bad guys, the drug traffickers, we know we're having impacts," said Greenville County DEU Commander Bart McEntire.
Created in 2019, the Greenville County DEU is governed by the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and all local police departments in the county.
The unit currently employs around 30 law enforcement officers, civilians, and a narcotics K9.
One of their goals is to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking operations impacting the county.
"We did it the right way, and I'm very proud to be a part of it and it's been more successful than I ever thought it could be so far," said Travelers Rest Police Chief Benjamin Ford.
Over the past fiscal year, nearly 200 arrests were made.
"We're not bound by jurisdiction, we go wherever we need to go to address problems that affect Greenville County. If that means we need to go to Georgia, California, or somewhere else," explained McEntire.
From cocaine to marijuana to heroin and more, over 740 pounds of drugs were taken off the street last fiscal year.
Over 53,000 grams, or about 116 pounds, of meth alone were seized by the DEU, more than double the previous year.
"People sometimes just don't understand how big of a problem that is anymore, and meth is tremendously an issue here," said McEntire.
Officials say illegal drugs can be found in every city in Greenville County and Chief Ford, who also currently serves as the Chair of the Governing Board, says what stands out to him in the report is the seizure of five pill press machines, which can make thousands of pills in a short period of time.
"We may never know how many lives we saved by doing that, but we do know that there are lives saved when we take those off the street," said Chief Ford.
We asked what the goals for the upcoming year is, McEntire says to continue to reduce the number of drugs on the street and reduce the number of drug-related overdoses in the county, as well as addressing drug operations they say are being run by people who are incarcerated.
