GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Since 2013, Greenville County 911 has allowed Verizon Wireless customers within the county to text 911 for emergencies. Over the years since, all cellular service providers now have that option; making their text to call option fully integrated for eight agencies we’re told.
Alongside Greenville County Sheriff, Hobart Lewis, E-911 officials are forward thinking when it comes to the first line of defense in emergency situations — dispatchers.
“It’s only going to become more popular,” said Rick Blackwell, Greenville County 911 Director.
Within the last five to six months, the department has instituted new software called Radius Plus Mapping.
“What that does is, it gives a call taker the ability to be able to initiate a text with any caller,” he said.
I saw firsthand what that was like. They sent me a text message asking if I had an emergency.
Texting 911 may seem unconventional to some but to others could be life or death. It can allow dispatchers to communicate with domestic violence victims, find a most hiker, or help in any instance where talking isn’t an option.
I asked Blackwell how many texts agents respond to, he said “I’m recalling about 400 monthly.”
Greenville County dispatchers answer over 600,000 calls a year.
The system has a way of pinpointing a messenger using three words to narrow the search if the person is among other people.
Another feature available to dispatchers through text is video chatting. There will be a link that provides access to your cell phone camera to allow video stream for officials to see what’s happening. However, to use that option dispatchers will have to follow certain guidelines set by the Sheriff.
Before you start texting for help, officials want you to remember to “call 911 if you absolutely can. If you can’t talk, that’s when you want to text.”
