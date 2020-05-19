Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - With graduation approaching for many students, the Greenville County School District sent out an eBulletin on Friday, reminding GCS employees they may not participate in any prayers at graduation ceremonies.
The school district was required to notify employees as part of a ruling made by the U.S. District Court of South Carolina in a lawsuit pitting the district against the American Humanist Association.
The court order states that all school district employees attending a high school graduation as part of their official duties, may not stand or bow their head during any student-led prayers.
The school's eBulletin read as follows:
Court Order on Participation in Prayer at Graduation: As a result of a recent court order by the District Court of South Carolina, which is being appealed, the School District is required to inform employees about a requirement of that court order. The court order states that all school district employees who attend a high school graduation as part of his or her official duties may not participate in any student-led prayer by, for example, standing or bowing his or her head. As stated, we are in the process of appealing this decision.
Greenville County Schools says it vigorously opposed to this along with other portions of the ruling, and the district has filed an appeal to defend and protect the rights of both employees and students.
The court's order can be read in its entirety in the PDF below:
