GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Triumph dealt a major blow on Monday when the Greenville County Finance Committee voted down a proposal to build a new stadium.
As we have reported, the Greenville Triumph proposed building a $38.6 million dollar stadium at the Bridgeway Station off of I-385 in Mauldin.
The Finance Committee voted 3-2 against a resolution to allow the county administrator to engage in negotiations with the Triumph about the stadium.
"I'm not sure where this leaves us but we're going to huddle, see what we can figure out. We've got some thoughts but it's kind of early to know what that might be," said Greenville Triumph Soccer Club Chairman Joe Erwin.
Councilman Ennis Fant was one of the three committee members that voted no.
"I think everybody likes the Greenville Triumph idea, everybody loves Joe Erwin. But when it really got down to being fiscally responsible, we just at the end of the day did not feel that in this current climate that 38 million dollars for a recreational entertainment sports facility was a good use of taxpayers money," he said.
The resolution was previously tabled at a January meeting so more questions from committee members could be answered.
Before Monday's meeting, the Triumph had answered 33 questions from the committee on the project.
No discussion among the committee members at the meeting took place before the vote.
Finance Committee Chairman Dan Tripp was one of two yes votes.
"I'm most disappointed because there was no public dialogue about it, it was all decided behind closed doors," he said.
"Why prolong it? Why prolong the articles in the paper or all the news stories about here comes this big stadium when we know at the end of the day it wouldn't happen," said Fant.
While it's still possible the proposed stadium could be a reality for the Triumph, Monday's vote was a tough pill to swallow for the soccer club.
"A proposal that's so important to thousands upon thousands of men, women, girls, boys, and the Upstate of South Carolina that's disappointing, I'll be honest," explained Erwin.
Greenville County Council Chairman, and member of the Finance Committee, Willis Meadows told FOX Carolina on Tuesday that he voted no because the council has bigger priorities they need to fund such as roads and emergency care in the county.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the other committee member who voted no on the resolution, Stan Tzouvelekas, for comment but have not heard back.
The Greenville Triumph currently play at Legacy Early College, but Erwin says the soccer club has been informed that his upcoming season will be their last at that site.
Thank you to the members that voted no. I'd love to see the Triumph Stadium built, but NOT on taxpayer money, or at least not all of it.....get the Triumph to get sponsors involved in the financing for at least 50% then we taxpayers should have the final vote on financing the remainder.
