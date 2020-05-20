GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) What started as a rain shower turned into a downpour. Greenville Public Works crews closed Hudson Street near the Unity Park area and puddles grew into flooded streets that shut down lanes of traffic on South Academy Street.
“It’s done this a couple of times before, this is probably one of the worst times I’ve seen it,” Judson Ayers said.
He works at Arc Document, which stands just across the street from the area known to flood.
“We’re a graphics shop and a document solution shop, we also do indoor and outdoor signage,” he said. “Those two lanes will get completely covered in water.”
The downpour took over several areas of Greenville County.
“It’s certainly a nuisance and we’ve been here 40 years,” Floyd Woods said.
He lives in the Pebble Creek area in Taylors where ducks now wade in what used to be his backyard.
“It’s been a long time ago since we’ve had the maximum,” he said.
Woods’ neighbor, Jennifer Keels says Pebble Creek is now an overflowing lake.
“It never, never done something like this,” she said.
The creek swallowed her backyard that sits next to the golf course, which is also underwater.
“It was over the terrace, which there is actually a terrace down there,” Keels said.
She says the water nearly smothered her fire pit and chairs. Some of her outdoor lighting is now dim as it floats underwater.
“I’m concerned that’s it’s still going to continue to rain, but the fact that the waters have gone down is a little helpful,” Keels said.
She hopes the downpours stop long enough for them to dry out.
“It will be beautiful again,” she said.
