GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County is considering the feasibility of an elevated fixed-rail system along the Laurens Road Corridor between downtown Greenville and Mauldin. The County is receiving a $355,000 federal grant to study the idea. County leaders say the goal of the Greenville Pilot Transit Oriented Development Plan is to tie people together using a transit system that enables them to have better access to jobs, education, healthcare and entertainment.
Greenville County Councilman Fred Payne describes the concept as a paved route where people on the ground could walk or ride bikes and above them would the small driverless pods carrying families or individuals.
“They could be green pods for Greenville,” says Councilman Payne, “Four to six seater vehicles so you and family could get in. It would be an on-demand vehicle. It would be convenient , comfortable, cost-effective so it would be something you and your family apt to use on a regular basis. That’s what we want to do. We want people to get out of their cars and use some kind of public transportation system.”
It sounds futuristic but Councilman Payne says the pods could be like units that are already operating at Heathrow Airport and West Virginia University.
There are still many steps ahead in the process. County officials will need engineering studies and investors willing to fund the actual project. Councilman Payne says if everything goes perfectly well, people could be riding the pods in the year 2020.
