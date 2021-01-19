GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- High school students in Greenville County are increasing their in-person learning days for the first time since September.
Starting today, students in ninth through 12th grades will attend in-person classes three days every week and three out of every four Fridays. This will increase in-person daily attendance from 40% to 75%.
The older students will use plexiglass desk dividers similar to those already in the younger students' classrooms. However, these will be taller and students will be responsible for wiping them down after class changes.
The dividers will allow students to social distance at 3 ft. rather than 6 ft., as long as they are wearing a mask.
Each school is developing its own plan to keep students separated as they transition in between classrooms. Some are creating one way hallways and staircases. Other are staggering class dismissal times.
